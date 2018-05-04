Meeting on Carson City’s Prison Hill OHV management

The National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) has partnered with the Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to develop an OHV management plan for the southern portion of the Prison Hill Recreation Area.

NOHVCC is a 501c3 tasked with the mission of creating a future for off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation. Carson City began working with NOHVCC in the fall of 2017 to secure grant funding for this project from the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles.

In April representatives from the Open Space Division began meeting with NOHVCC and its subcontractor, Lat & Long Resource Group, to examine the 900 plus acres found at the southern end of Prison Hill Recreation Area that's open to OHV recreation. Site assessments and public contacts were made to begin building the backbone of the OHV management plan. The next step in the process will be to collect public feedback on the plan and the direction local residents would like to see it take.

To gather this feedback NOHVCC and Lat & Long Resource Group will hold an open house on May 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center. Public comment will be collected and Carson City, Lat & Long, and NOHVCC staff will be on site to answer questions. This plan is intended provide future direction for fun and sustainable OHV recreation that will protect local resources and private property. All who wish to contribute to the plan or comment are invited to attend.