Memorial Day services to be held on Monday

The annual Carson City Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the veterans section of the Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Among the scheduled speakers will be Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell and Lt. Cmdr. David Treinen, U.S. Navy (ret.). The Sons of the Revolution are also scheduled to attend.

Also on Monday, at 10 a.m., a Memorial Day Ceremony for the Native American Indian community's veterans will be held at the Historic Stewart Indian School Cemetery: located off Snyder Avenue, behind Corpus Christi Catholic Church, and across from the Stewart Indian School complex.

The Disabled American Veterans and other local veteran organizations within the Carson City area will be placing U.S. flags on veterans' graves at the Veterans Cemetery, located in the Lone Mountain Cemetery, at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Other groups who will be assisting are the Elks Lodge, Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts.

All youth groups are encouraged to participate. Flags will be available for anyone who wants to post one on veterans' graves in other areas of the cemetery.

The flags will be removed at 4 p.m. following Memorial Day activities on Monday.

The public is encouraged to participate in the placement and removal of the flags.

For information, contact Ron Gutzman at 775-882-6528.

In addition, Melinda Cash who operates the Lone Mountain Headstone project through the Carson City Parks and Recreation Foundation will also be at Monday's ceremony at Lone Mountain Cemetery collecting donations for her project. All donations go to purchase headstones for those without one at the cemetery. So far 13 headstones have been purchased and placed. Recently, the Battle Born Daughters of the American Revolution made a donation to purchase headstones for wives of veterans who have no headstones. While researching for the wives, Cash found three veterans with no headstones, two men and one woman. The Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley was able to help obtain headstones for those three veterans. Cash said she hopes the headstones can be placed in time for Veterans Day.

In addition a ceremony will be held at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery on Monday. On Saturday, the cemetery will hold a "Flag-In" event. Volunteers are asked to arrive no later than 9 a.m. to assist in placing American flags on each gravesite.

The public is invited to attend two Memorial Day events at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery located in Fernley, Nevada.

Monday's service will be held at 11 a.m. The keynote speakers will include Brig. Gen. William R. Burks, adjutant general with the Nevada National Guard, and Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Master of Ceremonies will be the Nevada Department of Veterans Services Deputy Director Fred Wagar. The ceremony will also include performances by the Maytan Band, conducted by CW4 Alan Pefley, U.S. Army.

The event is sponsored by the Nevada Veterans' Coalition and hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.