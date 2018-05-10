Men of interest sought in Dayton shooting

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and locate the two individuals pictured. Detectives believe these two to be involved in the shooting death of Joseph Jarratt, 34, on Monday evening in Dayton. The photos are from surveillance footage obtained from a casino near the location of the shooting.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may know the identity of these individuals and/or their whereabouts to please contact the Sheriff's Office (Agency Case Number: 18LY02021) at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward of $2,500. Any person who directly contacts Secret Witness and provides information that leads to an arrest and prosecution will be eligible for the reward. To qualify for a reward an anonymous citizen has to call Secret Witness, and they'll receive a code number for identification purposes. If the information leads to a solution of a crime and subsequent indictment the caller is eligible for a reward. The reward is paid in cash and delivered to the caller at a time and place only known to Secret Witness.

Jarratt was shot twice Monday night in what investigators say was a "drug deal gone bad."

Law enforcement is seeking Jonathon "Johnny" Ortiz, 16, of Carson City in connection with Jarratt's death. He's known to frequent Carson City, Reno and Gardnerville.

LCSO have arrested the following people in connection with Jarratt's death:

Recommended Stories For You

Malik Avila, 17, was arrested after a manhunt in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. He's facing an open murder charge.

Tieler Ash Frayo, 17, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of open murder.

Both Frayo and Avila are currently being held in the Washoe County Detention Center.