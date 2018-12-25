Merry Christmas from all of us at the Nevada Appeal

Merry Christmas from all of us at the Nevada AppealDecember 25, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 25, 2018We hope you enjoy your day with your family and friends. Be safe and have a great holiday. Share Tweet Trending In: LocalWhite Christmas? National Weather Service says 1.5 inches of snow possible overnightLoyd leaving Carson City Library for Blockchains3.6 & 3.1 earthquakes hit Carson CityFight over vacation rental homes in South Lake Tahoe continuesWater back on at Bryan Building in Carson CityTrending SitewideWhite Christmas? National Weather Service says 1.5 inches of snow possible overnightOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly GeyserTeri Vance: Carson City rallies for Christmas miracleRoger Diez: The nice and naughty in racingLoyd leaving Carson City Library for Blockchains