Michael Hohl hosts ‘Give A Dog A Bone’ food drive

Michael Hohl Motor Co., is proud to launch its fifth annual "Give A Dog A Bone" pet food drive to fill a pickup for the nonprofit organization Pets of the Homeless. They provide pet food and basic emergency veterinary care to the homeless pets in local communities across the United States including Carson City.

Last year's drive collected almost 1,200 pounds of pet food and supplies valued at more than $3,000.

During the month of October bring your donations of dog and cat food to our GM showroom at 3700 S. Carson St. Carson City and help fill the truck. The donations will be delivered to FISH in North Carson City where more than 230 local people are asking for pet food each month.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Pets of the Homeless employees and volunteers will drive the pet food filled truck down Carson Street in the Nevada Day Parade.

For information about Pets of the Homeless visit http://www.petsofthehomeless.org. If you have questions, call Michele Roach at Michael Hohl Motor Co., at 775 883-5777.