Michael (Mick) Raher named Nevada Appeal publisher

A 29-year veteran of sales and marketing has been named publisher of the Nevada Appeal.

Michael (Mick) Raher, 49, was named publisher of the Nevada Appeal, a part of the Sierra Nevada Media Group last week.

Raher previously served as director of sales. He moves into the role of publisher that Brooke Warner, general manager of the Sierra Nevada Media Group, was filling. Warner continues as GM.

"It is an exciting time in Carson City and Northern Nevada," Raher said. "I look forward to listening to the community and sparking conversations as we approach the Nevada Appeal's 154th birthday."

Raher's 29-year journey in sales and marketing began near his hometown in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. He designed wet suits for the surfing company, Piping Hot, and tested material quality by hitting some of the waves. He spent the winter months on the ski slopes of southeastern Australia.

When he moved to the United States in 1995, Raher continued his passion in marketing and has been focused on helping local businesses thrive ever since. Prior to joining the Sierra Nevada Media Group in 2016, Raher managed a community newspaper in Ramona, Calif.

"Mick is an impassioned publisher and a big advocate for the Carson City community. Nothing demonstrates his dedication more than his years long pursuit of U.S. citizenship. It's emblematic of his commitment at every level," Warner said, referring to Mick's 2017 naturalization. "We are proud to have him be part of the team, and excited about his new role. The Nevada Appeal began a new chapter in service to the community two years ago. Mick is the guy to keep raising the bar with energy and integrity."

Raher, his wife, Laurie and their two children, Noah, 14, and Jacob, 12 enjoy the recreational activities Northern Nevada offers. They enjoy spending time on Lake Tahoe and skiing and snowboarding in the winter.

"Carson City is a vibrant American community with an abundance of opportunities," Raher said.

Raher can be reached at 775-881-7326 or mraher@sierranevadamedia.com.