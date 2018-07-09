Mile High Jazz Band with vocalist Jakki Ford to perform Tuesday
July 9, 2018
Hear sensational big-band music by the Mile High Jazz Band with vocalist Jakki Ford from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Living the Good Life Bistro, 1480 N. Carson St. Admission is free, donations welcome. Full bar and late-night menu available.
The Mile High Jazz Band includes trumpets, trombones, saxophones, keyboard, guitar, bass, and drums. They will play about 17 tunes from their ever-expanding repertoire of selections in the style of Basie, Ellington, and more contemporary composers and arrangers. Jakki ford will be featured in several tunes, including "Do Nothin' Till You Hear From Me," "Mr. Zoot Suit," and "Don't Know Why."
The performance is supported, in part, with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
For information about the Mile High Jazz Band, call 775-883-4154, or visit their web site: MileHighJazz.com.
