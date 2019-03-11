Minden RV technician finalist in Tech Challenge

John Larson, an RV technician with Nevada Mobile RV Service in Minden, has been selected as one of six finalists by the RV Industry Association to compete in the Second Annual Top Tech Challenge to held during the 2019 RVX: The RV Experience in Salt Lake City, March 12-14.

Larson was also selected as a finalist to compete in the first Top Tech Challenge competition in 2017 in Louisville, Ky., at the previous version of RVX called the National RV Trade Show.

The Top Tech Challenge, hosted by auto racing analyst Rutledge Wood, will take place on Wednesday, March 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Salt Place Convention Center. The competition will pit the six RV service technicians against each other in a winner-take-all battle for a $10,000 cash prize and the title of Top Tech Champion. In the audience will be RV dealers, manufacturers, suppliers and media from across the country.

"The Top Tech Challenge will highlight the industry-wide need for skilled labor, and how companies can work together to promote the role of service and bring in more qualified technicians to the industry," said RV Technical Institute Executive Director Curt Hemmeler. "These skilled labor technicians are the unsung heroes of our industry and we applaud their efforts to keep millions of Americans on the road and enjoying the RV lifestyle."

All the selected finalists are currently employed as RV certified technicians and have a minimum of five years of experience. Submissions were scored based on each technician's completed application, years of experience, most recent RVDA/RVIA certified technician exam score and certification expiration date. The Top Tech Challenge is sponsored by Dometic; Airxcel/Suburban, Thetford/Norcold; Lippert Components; and the RV Technical Institute.

RVX: The RV Experience in Salt Lake City, billed as the "Kickoff to Camping Season," brings together more RV dealers, salespeople, technicians, campground managers, manufacturers and product suppliers than any other industry event. For more information, go to http://www.RVX.org.