Missing person found in Stockton

The Carson City Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone for the tips leading to locating Jillian Truesdell. She was located in Stockton, California, late Wednesday.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office was able to confirm with her parents along with the Stockton Police Department through pictures to positively identify her. Jillian later turned herself in on the warrant she had through Parole and Probation to the Washoe County Jail. Other arrests have been made in California in connection to this case.