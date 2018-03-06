Missing Squaw Valley snowboarder found dead

A California snowboarder missing since Thursday afternoon was found dead on Saturday at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Wenyu Zhang, 42, of Rocklin was located by Squaw Valley Ski Patrol members after he was reported missing late Thursday night by friends.

Members of the sheriff's office Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue began searching late Thursday night after friends said he didn't return from the ski hill.

Zhang was wearing a helmet when he was found.

A search area was narrowed through the use of a tracking program used by the resort.

His cause of death is undetermined, according to the sheriff's office.