Moderate earthquake strikes Lake Tahoe-area
July 26, 2018
RENO — A moderate earthquake stuck the Lake Tahoe-area Thursday morning.
The Nevada Seismological Laboratory says the preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Tahoe City, California just after midnight.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports more than 380 people reported feeling the shaking, including people about 50 miles away in Sparks.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports a handful of small earthquakes were felt in the area recently.
