Moen takes over as Carson City airport manager, open house planned

After a career in air traffic control while also owning a publishing company, Ken Moen — who worked for the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA)— is now managing the Carson City Airport.

"I think all my experience has put me in a position to do this job," he said. "Owning a business, I had to learn payroll and production. I know the aviation side, and working for the RTAA taught me the how the board functions."

His experience will be necessary as he's had to hit the runway at full speed.

Just a couple of months into the job, he's already planning the annual Airport Open House and Fly In on June 23.

"The real thrust of this open house is building community relationships," Moen said. "The airport is not something everyone in the community utilizes or is aware of."

The open house will feature aviation and aerospace exhibits.

Historical military aircraft, including Cactus Air Force Wings and Wheel, will be on display.

There will also be interactive aviation displays as well as aircraft and vehicle rides.

"We want to introduce aviation to the area's youth and get them excited about the industry," he said. "Our pilot base is aging. The future owners of these hangars may not even be pilots yet."

Moen moved to Sparks as a senior in high school in 1976. Two weeks after graduating from Reed High School, he joined the U.S. Army and trained as an air traffic controller.

He started working for the Federal Aviation Administration in Reno in 1982. He worked for three years in Denver before moving back to Reno and becoming a training quality assurance staff member.

He ran a publishing business on the side from 1991-2009, producing the Wolf Pack Edge and Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

As the manager of the Carson City Airport, he said, his main focus will be on safety and security, then the day-to-day operations and business development.

"We have some vacant land we can develop both on the airside and landside of the airport," Moen said. "We're looking at nonaeronautical business like manufacturing, retail, restaurants or other compatible uses for our property on East College Parkway."

He's also looking to encourage more corporate aeronautical business activities as opposed to more private aviation activities. Presently, the majority of aviation operations are mostly recreational and training flights, or even emergency aeromedical transportation flights.