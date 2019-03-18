Monday is Transit Driver Appreciation Day

Monday, March 18 is Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

"Give your bus driver a high five," said Lucia Maloney at last week's Regional Transportation Commission meeting.

Carson City is hosting a lunch today for the 20 drivers who drive the city's Jump Around Carson bus routes at the JAC administrative building. JAC operates four buses on four fixed routes Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bus system also offers JAC Assist, a door-to-door service by appointment for disabled individuals.

To reserve a ride or for other information, call 775-841-RIDE.