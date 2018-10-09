Mormon Station State Historic Park offers tours of historic Genoa

The Genoa National Historic District encompasses more than 25 structures and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Mormon Station State Historic Park will be offering guided walks of Genoa 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 13, Oct. 27, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. These programs are free to the public.

A ranger from the park will conduct an approximately one-mile trek throughout a portion of the historic district.

During the walk, the ranger will talk about the significance of the structures located along the route, as well as the previous owners of the properties and their contributions to the history of Carson Valley.

Pre-registration is required by emailing mormonstation@parks.nv.gov. Include the name of each participant and the date of the hike you would like to register for.

Emails will be answered in the order they are received. Each program will be limited to the first 30 registered people.