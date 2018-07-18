Motorcyclist dies in USA Parkway crash

A motorcyclist was killed on USA Parkway on Sunday.

Samuel Ray Cox, 58 of Reno, was killed in the crash.

At about 1:20 p.m. Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a serious injury crash on southbound State Route 439, USA Parkway, at mile marker 5 in Lyon County, approximately 5 miles north of US-50.

Preliminary investigation showed a white 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on USA Parkway toward Silver Springs. Cox allowed the motorcycle to drift out of the travel lane and drove off the highway into the center median.

The motorcycle struck a highway marker post and the center median cable barrier. Cox was ejected from the motorcycle while the motorcycle continued traveling southbound, landing in the left-hand southbound travel lane. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left-hand travel lane of southbound State Route 439 was closed from the time of the crash and reopened at 4 p.m. All southbound traffic was diverted into the right-hand travel lane around the crash.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us NHP case number 180701480.