‘Moundhouse’ Murphy wins Carson’s Cutest Canine Contest
May 15, 2018
"Moundhouse" Murphy was the winner of Carson's Cutest Canine Contest. There were 436 entries with 1,600 votes cast. Murphy received 82 votes. From left are sponsors Jim Benson of Benson Feed and Margie Quirk of Lone Mountain Veterinary Hospital and Murphy's owners Honey Tapley and Cory Coughlin.
To see all the winning pets, go to http://tinyurl.com/carsonscutestcanines
