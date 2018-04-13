Muller Lane to be closed starting Monday

Muller Lane in the Carson Valley will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces aging bridge and drainage structures.

NDOT will replace the Muller Lane bridge over the west fork of the Carson River. Nearby detours will be available on Genoa Lane during the closure. Muller Lane residential traffic will be allowed to access the road via U.S. 395 or Foothill Road, but no access will be allowed across the bridge during construction. Muller Lane is anticipated to be reopen to all traffic by early September.

Lane shifts and overnight single lane closures will also continue through fall on U.S. 395 directly north of Ironwood Drive as NDOT replaces the U.S. 395 culvert over Martin Slough. The existing double box culvert structure will be replaced by three 12-by-five-foot reinforced concrete box culverts.

The approximately $3.3 million project by contractor Q&D Construction will improve U.S. 395 and Muller Lane. State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.