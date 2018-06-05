Multi-Athletic Center in Carson City on target for revenue

The Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday received updates from department staff on usage at Carson City's Multi-Athletic Center and the city's upcoming summer camp program for kids.

Supervisor Lori Bagwell, who sits on the commission, requested the item on the MAC.

"The reason I wanted it brought forward is it is always important to look back. Why did we take on this endeavor?" said Bagwell. "Where did we go right and where did we go wrong?"

Dan Earp, recreation superintendent, found projections for revenues made in 2011 and said the MAC is on target, although the source mix is different than anticipated.

In 2011, revenues for the proposed center were projected to be $68,534, primarily from fees paid for use by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, with about $20,000 split between sports tournaments and rentals, and drop-in fees.

But, in reality, nearly all the revenue comes from adult and youth drop-in fees. The Boys & Girls Clubs since building its own teen center uses the facility less than anticipated and accounted for just $4,115 in revenue in fiscal year 2017.

Recommended Stories For You

Sports tournaments bring in no revenue because of an agreement the city has with the Culture and Tourism Authority, which brings tournaments to the MAC and, through an agreement with the city, covers the facilities direct costs through the room tax.

In 2017, adult and youth drop-in fees were $63,483, up from $54,182 the previous year, for total 2017 revenue of $67,598.

"I'm really happy it's in the adult and youth fees. Everyone thought the MAC would not get used because the Boys and Girls Clubs would use it. I'm happy it's the opposite," said Bagwell. "I think its one of the resources that will meet the growth in the community. It brings me comfort we did the right thing."

The summer camp program is now called Carson Camp and is offering several new activities for kids, Andrew Menendez, recreation program supervisor, told the commission.

For the youngest participants, there is PBS Summer Adventure based on popular PBS programming. For older kids, there is Character Counts; CATCH, or coordinated approach to children's health; a wildlife explorers program; and Camp Quest.

The camp also offers field trips on Friday and is providing free lunch on Wednesday for all participants through Food For Thought and every day for qualifying kids through The Children's Cabinet.

The camp has two full-time employees and 41 part-time employees who this year will be equipped with iPads that will include information on parent contacts and who can pick up each kid as well as work scheduling.

The camp costs $100 a week, is for children from kindergarten through 6th grade, and is running from June 18 to Aug. 10.

For information, including a subsidy application, and to register, go online to http://carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space/recreation-division-programs-and-classes/youth-enrichment-programs.