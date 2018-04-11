Multi-family north of Sunridge delayed

A request for a zone change that will allow 96 multi-family units on a parcel north of Sunridge won't be heard until the May 8 planning commission meeting.

Planning Manager Heather Ferris said staff requested the continuance of Tuesday's hearing due to noticing issues.

The multi-family residential request from Keith Serpa is in addition to the 178-home Valley Knolls project, which had a contentious final approval by county commissioners last week.

In a letter to commissioners, Foothill resident Jim Slade pointed out there was no way 300 homes could have occupied the property given the county's actual zoning districts.

"I think Mr. Slade has an issue with this and tried to make a case that we should have an issue with it," Commissioner Barry Penzel said.

Penzel said he relied on the actual number of units instead of the 300 units used in the traffic study.

Recommended Stories For You

Despite Slade's objection, county commissioners approved 4-1 the second reading approving the project.

Commissioner Dave Nelson was the lone opposition, saying he felt he was misled about the setbacks in the project.

Manhard Consultants Chris Baker told commissioners Thursday the project could probably handle 8,000 square foot lots.

"I'm pretty sure we can get them all on 8,000 square foot lots, but they all will look the same," he said. "It allows for a variety of housing types."

Located north of Sunridge, the development would overlook Carson City, and is the first step toward developing the land located across Highway 395 from Clear Creek and Carson Valley plazas.

Baker referred to the multi-family portion as "row houses."

Valley Knolls is only the first of several projects approved as part of the 2000 North Douglas County Specific Plan, approved while the land was still under federal control.