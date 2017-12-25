Muscle Powered holding free walking, biking events in Carson City

Frigid temperatures aren't stopping Muscle Powered from enjoying Carson City trails, and the volunteer biking and walking advocacy group thinks it shouldn't stop you, either.

Free weekly events include the following, with a complete schedule posted at musclepowered.org:

Dec. 30 — A half-day, 5.1-mile hike on Prison Hill will depart from the entrance to Silver Saddle Ranch at Carson River Road at 9 a.m. Vehicles will be staged at Fifth Street and Carson River Road for return to cars. Water and snacks are required and hiking poles and sturdy shoes are recommended. For information, contact Jo Foster at jf.prairie@gmail.com.

Walks, 1-2 miles in length with minimal elevation gain, are at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. They last about an hour on paved or smooth paths. In cases of heavy rain or sleet, meet at the Multi-purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Contact Alyce Cloutier at klute89701@att.net for information.

Jan. 2 — Mexican Ditch-South. Meet near the red barns at Silver Saddle Ranch on Carson River Road.

Jan. 9 — Northridge Linear Park Trail and Blackwell Pond. Meet in the parking area on new Ridge Drive, off Northridge Drive.

Recommended Stories For You

Jan. 16 — Riverview Park. Meet in parking lot at the east end of Fifth Street, 600 Marsh Road.

Jan. 23 — Ronald Wilson Memorial Park. Meet in the parking lot at James Drive and Mark Way.

Jan. 30 — Stewart Indian School and Cemetery. Meet in the parking lot at 5366 Snyder Ave.

Tuesday evening hikes depart at 5:30 p.m. Through winter, these hikes will be on paved paths in town and will be 3-5 miles and a duration of about two hours. Water and closed-toe shoes required. Flashlights are encouraged. If it rains or snows, meet at the MAC. Contact Sharon Coates at scoates7515@gmail.com for information.

Jan. 2 — Linear Ditch Trail. Meet in the first parking lot at Governor's Field on Evalyn Street, off Roop Street.

Jan. 9 — Carson Freeway Multi-Use Path. Meet in the parking lot of the MAC.

Jan. 16 — Downtown Carson. Meet at the parking lot across from the Nevada Supreme Court on Stewart Street, between Fifth and Musser streets.

Jan. 23 — V&T Trail Multi-Use Path. Meet at Long Ranch Park on the corner of Longview Way and Bristol Place.

Jan. 30 — Linear Ditch Trail. Meet in the first parking lot at Governor's Field on Evalyn Street, off Roop Street.

Additionally, the following easy hikes, 2-4 miles in length, are at 3 p.m. Thursdays. For information, contact the hike coordinator at Debbie.lane102@yahoo.com or 775-350-9949.

Jan. 4 — Prison Hill meet at the parking area located off of the east end of Koontz Lane.

Jan. 11 — Linear ditch/central near Fremont Elementary School. Meet on Cardinal Way off of Saliman Road.

Jan. 18 — Centennial Park East. Meet at the back of Centennial Park, across from the baseball fields on Heritage Way.

Jan. 25 — Long Ranch Estates trail. Meet at Long Ranch Park, corner of Longview Way and Bristol Place.

Free weekly bike rides of 10-15-mile loops each are at 9 a.m. Sundays. Meet at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot next to the Linear Ditch Trail. Email Shane at shane@shanetrotter.net for information.