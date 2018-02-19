Myriad of services offered at free health clinic in Carson City

A medical, vision and dental clinic is coming to Carson City to offer depression and diabetes screenings, dental cleanings, fillings and extractions, eye exams and a host of other health services — all at no cost to those who participate.

Organized by the Carson City Seventh-day Adventist Church, the clinic is made possible through the Adventist Medical Evangelism Network, or AMEN, a nonprofit involving physicians and dentists who give free health care to those who are uninsured or under-insured. It will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at the Adventist church, 405 College Parkway.

Examples of the services to be offered include blood pressure screenings and lifestyle consultations, women's health consultations, physiotherapy, and testing for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

"This will be an event that serves our community, giving each of us an opportunity to meet many people in the same way Jesus did — serving their needs first. Plus, it will be a lot of fun for the volunteers," said a press release.

Participants will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

According to the AMEN website, patients aren't required to bring anything, but they are asked to be prepared for a lengthy wait.

Items such as food and water, comfortable clothing, chairs and reading materials are recommended.

Additionally, anyone who attends is welcome to stick around for a diabetes reversal program and a Nedley Depression Recovery session following the clinic.

AMEN operates with the help of volunteers and donations. Volunteers are still being sought for the Carson City clinic. To learn more, register at amensda.org, or call the church at 775-882-3541.