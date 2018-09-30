NAMI Unmasked Gala set for Oct. 4

The story of Nellie Bly's commitment to an insane asylum, and subsequent release only through the efforts of her newspaper, will be told in an original one-woman show performed by professional actress and producer Mary Bennett at NAMI Western Nevada's fourth annual Unmasked Gala, being held Oct. 4 at Minden's CVIC Hall.

Leaders who have dealt with the issue of mental illness will be honored by NAMI Western Nevada at its gala. Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong will be honored with the Leadership Award, Warden Isidro Raca will be honored with the Difference Maker Award and Sadie Draper will be honored as Volunteer of the Year.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at namiwesternnevada.org.