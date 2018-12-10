Native American remains topic of Carson City workshop

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City is hosting a public workshop to solicit comments on proposed new regulations pertaining to treatment and repatriation of objects and human remains from known Native American burial sites on private property.

The regulations pertain to Chapter 381 of the Nevada Administrative Code. A bill passed in the 2017 Nevada Legislature required the director of the Nevada State Museum to establish and implement such regulations, and the public hearing is part of the process. The changes include state permitting procedures, consultation with tribes, and repatriation of remains and grave goods to tribes.

The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St. The meeting can also be viewed via videoconference at the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, 309 S. Valley View Blvd.

A copy of all materials relating to the proposal can be obtained at the workshop or by contacting Anna Camp at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St., Carson City, 89701 or by phone at 775-687-4810, ext. 261 or at acamp@nevadaculture.org.