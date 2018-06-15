Navy’s Woodwind Quintet to perform in Carson City
June 15, 2018
In recognition of Navy Week, the Nevada State Museum Carson City will be open to the public for free all day on Tuesday as its hosts the U.S. Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quintet in a special performance from 2 to 3 p.m.
Museum visitors will also have the opportunity to make paper poppies in the museum concourse from 1-4 p.m., as part of the museum's ongoing Poppy Project.
The Woodwind Quintet is one of Navy Band Southwest's two chamber ensembles. This ensemble blends the individual sounds of the flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and saxophone to create a unique quintet sound. Their repertoire spans a variety of musical genres from the classical and romantic eras, but also Latin, Americana, marches and contemporary quintet literature.
Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's principal outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence. The program is designed to help Americans understand their Navy is deployed around the world, around the clock, ready to defend America at all times. June 18-24 is Navy Week Reno/Carson City.
Seating is limited for the Woodwind Quintet performance. Those wanting to attend should reserve your seat by going to http://www.nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumcarsoncity/events/.
