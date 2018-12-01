NBA receives grant from NV Energy Foundation

Nevada Builders Alliance (NBA), the state's largest construction trade association representing the industry as a whole, has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the NV Energy Foundation. In partnership with EDAWN, the Governor's Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology, and Workforce Connections, the grant will help fund "BUILD My Future," a STEM education platform that creates awareness of construction careers. Through an interactive educational experience, BUILD My Future will teach students about the different career opportunities in the Nevada construction industry. The NV Energy Foundation presented NBA and partners with the grant in a check presentation ceremony at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Reno.

Currently, the NBA represents more than 800 members statewide. The organization is focused on providing opportunities to young adults looking for career paths in construction while uniting the different businesses that make up the industry. With the help of the NV Energy Foundation, the NBA will be able to deliver on this mission in an innovative, interactive, memorable way.

