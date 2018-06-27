NDOT resurfacing old U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley

Drivers will see single lane closures and travel delays of up to 30 minutes on Alternate/Old U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley as part of a continuing NDOT project to resurface the highway.

Single lane closures will take place weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Alternate U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley from now until July 6. Work won't take place July 4. Traffic flaggers and pilot cars will alternate directions of travel through the work zone. Motorists should anticipate up to 30-minute travel delays. Access to side roads and driveways will be maintained during construction. Additional, intermittent lane closures may take place for final roadway striping and finishing construction through the end of July.

The work is part of a continuing project, begun in mid-May, to resurface more than 16 miles of Alternate U.S. 395 between Mt. Rose Highway and the Washoe County/Carson City line. Thus far, approximately seven miles of Alternate U.S. 395 through Pleasant Valley has already been resurfaced. Known as a double chip seal, two layers of new asphalt and roadway gravel are being placed on the road and sealed with a top layer of oil.

Segments of additional roadside fencing and 16 cattleguards are also being installed in certain areas of Pleasant Valley to reduce vehicle-wild horse collisions and enhance highway safety.

The just more than $3 million in roadway improvement by contractor Intermountain Slurry Seal will provide a smoother drive for the approximately 2,400 motorists who travel the road daily. The interim road surface improvements will help preserve the roadway until it's fully excavated and repaved as needed in future years.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.