NDOT sets workshops on rural transit needs

The Nevada Department of Transportation has scheduled four workshops in western Nevada to get community input on transit needs in rural areas.

NDOT is in the process of updating the portion of the state transportation plan dealing with human services. The workshops will gather information on unmet passenger transportation needs and challenges in those communities. Topics for discussion include public transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment and other issues.

Public, private, nonprofit and human services providers are encouraged to attend and provide comments.

The first meeting is in Fallon June 20 at 1 p.m. in the William Pennington Life Center on Maine St.

That will be followed by a 10 a.m. June 21 meeting in Reno's Reno Town Mall on south Virginia Street.

The final two meetings are on June 22. The Gardnerville meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Douglas County Community/Senior Center on Waterloo Lane. The Carson City meeting starts at 2 p.m. in the Carson Senior Center on Beverly Drive.