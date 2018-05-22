Nerds of Paradise to play at Bliss Mansion recital

The Carson City Symphony Association presents Nerds of Paradise in a house recital at 7:30 p.m. June 2 at the historic Bliss Mansion, 608 Elizabeth St.

The evening will include music, conversation, wine, dessert, and mansion tours.

Nerds of Paradise features Carson City Symphony principal musicians Brian Fox and Kat MacMartin on violin, Eric Stern on viola, and Evan Stern on cello.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Carson City Symphony Association members.

Tickets are available online at CCSymphony.com, at the Nevada Day office in the Carson City Visitors Bureau, 716 N. Carson St., or by calling the Symphony at 775-883-4154 for reservations.

Nerds of Paradise specializes in modern music, including pop and rock tunes, as well as classical music. Members play for house recitals and fundraisers.

To learn more about the recital and other Symphony Association events, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154, or go to CCSymphony.com.

The recital is funded, in part, by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.