Nevada Air Guard conducting tests Saturday in Reno
January 26, 2018
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, the 152nd Airlift Wing, located next to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, will be testing its public address system for approximately one hour.
The tests will include intermittent sirens, tones and spoken words.
The Guard said the event is a normal, scheduled test of the on-base notification system, and there's no need to be alarmed.
For information, call Maj. Jason Yuhasz at 775-384-5840, or Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber at 775-788-4515.
