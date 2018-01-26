Nevada Air Guard conducting tests Saturday in Reno

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, the 152nd Airlift Wing, located next to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, will be testing its public address system for approximately one hour.

The tests will include intermittent sirens, tones and spoken words.

The Guard said the event is a normal, scheduled test of the on-base notification system, and there's no need to be alarmed.

For information, call Maj. Jason Yuhasz at 775-384-5840, or Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber at 775-788-4515.