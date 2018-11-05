Nevada Appeal General Election candidate guide 2018
November 5, 2018
Carson City Sheriff: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/carson-city-sheriff-candidate-questions/
Carson City Justice of the Peace: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/carson-city-justice-of-the-peace-candidate-questions/
Nevada Assembly District 40: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/nevada-assembly-district-40-candidate-questions/
Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 1: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/carson-city-supervisor-ward-1-candidate-questions/
Nevada State Senate District 16: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/nevada-senate-district-16-candidate-questions/
Nevada Secretary of State: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/secretary-of-state-2/
Recommended Stories For You
Nevada Attorney General: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/nevada-attorney-general-candidate-questions/
Nevada Supreme Court Seat G: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/nevada-supreme-court-seat-g-candidate-questions/
Nevada Supreme Court Seat C: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/nevada-supreme-court-seat-c-candidate-questions/
Nevada Lt. Governor: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/nevada-lt-governor-candidate-questions/
Nevada Controller: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/nevada-controller-candidate-questions/
Nevada Governor: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/governor-candidate-questions/
Nevada U.S. Congress District 2: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/u-s-congress-candidate-questions/
Nevada U.S. Senate: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/government/u-s-senate-candidate-questions/