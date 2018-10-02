Nevada Appeal takes home 20 awards at Nevada Press Association

The Nevada Appeal took home 10 first place awards Saturday night at the Nevada Press Association gala held in Mesquite.

The Appeal competed in the Intermediate division, which consisted of small daily and weekly newspapers, and submissions were judged by members of the Wyoming Press Association

In the Sweepstakes awards, the Nevada Appeal and Lahontan Valley News shared the Freedom of the Press award for their stories promoting the passage of New Voices, a bipartisan bill approved by both the Nevada Assembly and State Senate in 2017 that provided protection for student journalists from unnecessary censorship.

The legislation established a standard in Nevada that clarifies schools' ability to limit articles by student journalists only if they create a danger of "substantial disruption" to education — the same free-speech standard applied to T-shirts or hats.

One incident that occurred in Churchill County in 2010 has become a national landmark case. High-school editor Lauren (McLean) Draper researched, wrote and published an article dealing with the selection of Churchill County High School students for the state honor choir. The school administration supported her right to publish the article despite the objections of the Churchill County Education Association. Through a series of articles, columns and editorials, the Lahontan Valley News supported both the First Amendment right of McLean to exercise her right as a student journalist and the Churchill County School District — to include former Superintendent Carolyn Ross and former CCHS high-school principal Kevin Lords.

The Appeal won first place for its online work in the following categories:

Recommended Stories For You

Digital entertainment of feature storytelling by the entire staff for Carson City celebrates Nevada Day.

Best Online Advertising went to artist Alexandria Olivares-Wenzel for RE/MAX

Best Digital News Feature Storytelling to former reporter Taylor Pettaway for her video "K9 Unit serves important purpose for Carson City Sheriff's Office."

Other first-place awards:

Pettaway for breaking news reporting of the automobile crash involving Carson High School students.

Best Illustrated Photo by former photographer Jim Grant for his image about mental health in the high schools.

Best Explanatory Journalism for Pettaway's series on mental health issues in Carson City

Best Niche Magazine went to First Nation's Focus

Best Portrait for Grant.

And Best Special Section went to Peak NV.

Second place wins include:

Best Graphic Designer went to page designer and reporter Kyler Klix.

Advertising General Excellence went to the Nevada Appeal staff.

Best Digital News Feature Storytelling went to former reporter Molly Moser for her video, Nevada state parks host free paranormal investigations.

Best News Photo Coverage went to Grant for Memorial Day 2017 coverage

Best News Feature Story went to Pettaway for her story, "Las Vegas mass shooting survivor: 'I had no idea if I was going to live.'

Best Overall Page Design to Kyler Klix, Lauren Solinger, Rachel Guthrie and Laci Thompson.

Best Editorial Page to Nevada Appeal staff.

Third Place wins include:

Best Business Spot News Story to reporter Anne Knowles for her coverage on Empire Ranch Golf Course.

Best Digital News Feature Storytelling went to Pettaway for her video "Carson City trains for active shooter situation."

Best Advertising Series went to Olivares-Wenzel for her work with Carson City realtor Bob Fredlund.

Best Portrait went to Grant for his image of Halloween face paint.