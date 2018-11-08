Nevada Builders Alliance CEO Aaron West named to education commission

Nevada Builders Alliance CEO Aaron West has been appointed to the Governor's Commission on Professional Standards in Education. The appointment makes West the first private sector representative to serve on the commission.

"Education is a foremost priority for Nevada's building and construction industry and we've been working for years to put our state's youth on a career trajectory, regardless of limitations or challenges," said West. "I am honored to be the first private sector appointee to this important commission and my goal is to properly align our academic expectations with industry and state priorities while incentivizing career exploration and development in the K-12 system."

West has served as CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance since June 2014 and is responsible for all areas of budget development, marketing, membership development and government affairs. Under his leadership, the organization has grown to become the largest statewide construction industry organization in Nevada with more than 800 members from all over the state, as well as becoming the first trade association in the state to offer a health plan to its members. Nevada's education has long been a focus for West, and he looks forward to addressing the standards for Nevada classrooms head-on.

In his new role, West will serve alongside other commission members to regulate and set standards for licensing educational staff throughout the state. The Commission on Professional Standards in Education is the only regulatory commission that sets credentialing standards for K-12 teachers to ensure Nevada's educators are both highly qualified and highly effective in the teaching of Nevada's students.