Nevada celebrates Flag Day as U.S. Army reaches 243rd birthday

Nevada celebrated Flag Day Thursday, the 243rd anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Army, with remarks from decorated Army Col. Cory Schulz and Iraq veteran and head of Nevada's Department of Emergency Management Caleb Cage.

Schulz referred to the current acrimony surrounding the flag saying it's not his place to comment on those beliefs.

"I've sworn to lay down my life to protect those beliefs," he said.

He described the flag as "a symbol of promise not perfection, a symbol of the ideals of the United States of America, a symbol of the promise that all men are created equal."

"To me it represents honor, freedom and promise," Schulz told a gathering of nearly 100 in front of the veterans memorial behind the Capitol.

Cage said when he was in Iraq, returning to their small base after several days in the field, the sight of the flag was, "a symbol of the unity of effort, a symbol of who was on your team and a symbol of who would have your back, that our imperfect nation is worth fighting for."

"This flag represents the principals that unite us and define us," Cage said.

The ceremony also featured a presentation and description of the five flags that have flown over the U.S. starting with the British flag and including the Betsy Ross flag before reaching Old Glory, the pattern now used.

In addition, on display was the first 36-star American flag to fly over Nevada that was raised above Fort Ruby in Elko County the day Nevada was admitted to the union October 31, 1864.

Guy Clifton of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs said that hand-painted flag is one of the irreplaceable artifacts stored in the underground vault in the state Archives.