Nevada collects 8,000 pounds of old pills

Federal officials say Nevadans turned in 8,012 pounds of unused and old prescription drugs on the Drug Enforcement Administration's national Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Those pills are collected and destroyed to keep them from getting into the wrong hands.

"Turning in unused and expired prescription drugs at a take back day collection site may have prevented someone from becoming an addict or helped save a life in Nevada," said Nevada U.S. Attorney Dale Elieson.

The drugs were turned in at 21 sites set up around the state for the DEA's 15th annual Take Back Day.

Nationwide, Americans turned in nearly 1 million pounds of old drugs, making this year's event the most successful ever.

Officials say unused prescription drugs are often abused by family members and others including teens.