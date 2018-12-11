Nevada Craft Brewers helping fire victims

Communities around the nation, including those in Nevada, have gathered together to provide relief efforts for residents of Paradise, Calif., which was devastated by the Camp Fire last month. As part of that effort, the Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) will pour 'Pints for Paradise' on Friday, Dec. 14. Twenty percent of taproom sales from the day will be donated to the victims of Paradise.

"Members of the NCBA want to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Camp Fire and many of us have friends and family who were affected by this tragedy," said Matt Johnson, president of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. "Breweries from across the state are coming together to participate in this event so that we can donate as much as possible to the Camp Fire victims."

Local breweries, such as The Brewer's Cabinet have donated in other ways by recently holding a clothing drive to benefit the victims and donating multiple kegs to Quincy. They're also donating all proceeds of their batch of Resilience IPA that's sold in-house.

Several breweries, such as Tenaya Creek Brewery, Lead Dog Brewing Co., Bad Beat Brewing, Hop Buts Brewing, CraftHaus Brewery, Carson City's Shoe Tree Brewing Co, and Revision Brewing Company, are also doing their part by brewing and donating the proceeds from their batches of Sierra Nevada Resilience IPA.

Participating breweries in 'Pints for Paradise' include 10 Torr, Gordon Biersch, Great Basin Brewing Company, IMBĪB Custom Brews, Big Dogs Brewery, Lovelady Brewing Company, Pigeon Head Brewery, Brasserie St. James and The Fox Brewpub of Carson City. All proceeds will be donated to The American Red Cross Association who has several funds dedicated to Camp Fire relief efforts.

