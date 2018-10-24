Nevada Day Art Show winners announced

The Nevada Artists Association has announced the winners of its judged "Nevada Day Art Show" which is now on exhibit at the NAA Gallery, located at Carson City's Brewery Arts Center.

The show was open to all local and regional artists. Being the premier judged show of the year, the "Nevada Day Show" brings out the latest creations of the region's best artists who have held them in reserve for this exhibition which opened Sunday, October 21 and will run through November 30.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and all art is for sale. The NAA's BAC Gallery is located at 449 W. King Street. For more information go to http://www.NevadaArtist.org.

Best of Show was 'Gathering Storm,' a photograph by Mary Fischer, Carson City and the Spirit of Nevada Award was Wood End Table, Bradly Harris, Carson City.

Other first place winners were:

'New World Order', Oil painting by Rick Mosher, Reno; 'Dusky Day in Dayton', Water Color by Mark Tompkins, Minden; 'From Deep Within', Acrylic by Pam Brekas, Gardnerville; 'Looking for the Spirit' Pastel by Anna Louise Darden, Carson City; 'Coyote Blue Blood Moon Eclipse', Digital Art by Susan Kotler, Carson City.

'Mono Morning', Photo by Jim Berryman-Shafter, Fernley; 'Nevada Born', Dry Media by Chase Fuller, Carson City; 'Henry and Me', Mixed Media by Laura Lea Evans, Reno; 'Dragon Fly Garden', 3D, Glass by Donna Jensen, Carson City.