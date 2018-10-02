Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 1

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 1October 2, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 2, 2018Clue No. 1Start from the first thatBonds state and questSearch out one designedFor celebration and rest Share Tweet Trending In: LocalNevada Day Treasure Hunt starts TuesdayCarson City supervisors to address public land issuesThree-vehicle accident in Carson CityCHS inducts National Honor Society members9 people briefly trapped by Nevada wildfireTrending SitewideCongress changes veteran status for Guard, ReservesNevada Day Treasure Hunt starts TuesdayICE operation arrests 2 in Carson CityCarson City supervisors to address public land issuesThree-vehicle accident in Carson City