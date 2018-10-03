 Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 2 | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 2

Clue No. 2

From the southern limit

Of this tally of eight

To the northern conclusion

Is where you should fixate

Clue No. 1

Start from the first that

Bonds state and quest

Search out one designed

For celebration and rest