Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 2
October 3, 2018

Clue No. 2
From the southern limit
Of this tally of eight
To the northern conclusion
Is where you should fixate

Clue No. 1
Start from the first that
Bonds state and quest
Search out one designed
For celebration and rest