Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 5
October 6, 2018
Clue No. 5
Timely passersby may
Notice them tall and green
As these locales
Include then in their scene
Clue No. 4
For their significance
They are registered nationally
Celebrating Nevada
And doing so inspirationally
Clue No. 3
Whether here or there
If you angle correctly
You might see the rainbow
Even if indirectly
Clue No. 2
From the southern limit
Of this tally of eight
To the northern conclusion
Is where you should fixate
Clue No. 1
Start from the first that
Bonds state and quest
Search out one designed
For celebration and rest