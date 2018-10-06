Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 5

Clue No. 5

Timely passersby may

Notice them tall and green

As these locales

Include then in their scene

Clue No. 4

For their significance

They are registered nationally

Celebrating Nevada

And doing so inspirationally

Clue No. 3

Whether here or there

If you angle correctly

You might see the rainbow

Even if indirectly

Clue No. 2

From the southern limit

Of this tally of eight

To the northern conclusion

Is where you should fixate

Clue No. 1

Start from the first that

Bonds state and quest

Search out one designed

For celebration and rest