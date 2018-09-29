Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday

The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt kicks off Tuesday.

The annual search for the commemorative medallion and $1,000 prize will take place through Oct. 23.

The 17th annual Nevada Day Treasure Hunt will have clues available Tuesday through Saturday. Clues will be placed on the treasure hunt website http://www.nvdaytreasurehunt.com daily Tuesday through Saturday. Clues also will be featured in the Nevada Appeal and at nevadaappeal.com daily. Information is also available at the Nevada Day Treasure Hunt's Facebook page.

While technically anyone can participate since clues are posted on the treasure hunt's website, the hunt is in reality for those in the Northern Nevada area as the medallion is going to be hidden somewhere in Carson, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey, Pershing or Washoe counties.

The medallion will be placed inside a pouch. It won't be buried, and no structure will need to be disturbed or climbed to find it.

The treasure will be hidden on public property. Hunting should only be done in daylight hours.

Recommended Stories For You

The first person to find the treasure will receive a $1,000 prize. The prize is forfeited if the treasure isn't found within 16 clues.

The person who finds the treasure should bring it to the Nevada Appeal, 580 Mallory Way, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Players must be 18 or older to participate.

For official rules and information visit http://www.nvdaytreasurehunt.com.