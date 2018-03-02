Nevada Department of Public Safety holding job fair

The Nevada Department of Public Safety has scheduled a "Hiring Event" for people interested in a law enforcement career on March 24.

A spokesman said there are about 80 vacant positions in the department statewide. They include spots with the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Capitol Police, Parole and Probation and civilian positions as public safety dispatchers.

The event will be held at the DPS Northern Academy at 2101 Snyder Ave., from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Those interested should bring a government issued photo ID and resume. Candidates for officer positions should wear workout clothing. Dispatcher candidates should have a typing certificate. Specifications for that can be found at dps.nv.gov/jobs.

All should also bring water, a lunch and snacks.

Officials say hiring is open to all persons who meet the physical and other criteria that can be found at http://dps.gov.nv/hr/All/employment/Criteria.

Candidates are encouraged to complete the online application before attending but can do so the day of the event.

Candidates can reserve a spot at the hiring event by contacting Kara Carmonne at kcarmonne@dps.state.nv.us or by calling 775-684-4475.