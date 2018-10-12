Nevada Division of Forestry testing helicopter rescue system

The Nevada Division of Forestry is testing a new system designed to rescue injured wildland firefighters.

The helicopter hoist system can lower a rescuer to the ground then raise that person and the injured firefighter to the helicopter.

"In emergency or rescue systems, time is of the essence," said NDF officials in a statement.

They said the hoist system is the fastest and most effective way to rescue a person in a fire situation.

"This equipment is critical in supporting our mission of protecting life and property," said State Forester Kaycey KC.

She said there have been numerous situations in which this system would quickly access and extract injured firefighters and members of the public lost or injured in remote areas.

NDF and local government crews are now being trained in the use of the new equipment.