Nevada DMV issues warning on copycat websites

The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Nevadans to beware of copycat websites and third-party services that charge excessive fees. In many cases, customers are being charged for services that can be completed for free on the NDMV's official website — http://www.dmvnv.com.

"We're getting an increasing number of complaints from consumers that contact us after registering or renewing their vehicles and are charged $45 or more in convenience or other related fees," said Alex Smith, public information officer for the NDMV. "When we search for their record, we discover that they have registered or renewed the registration of their vehicle through a third-party site or service. This means the customer is being charged fees for services that are offered fast and free through the NDMV."

NDMV doesn't charge convenience fees, credit card payment fees, mailing fees for license plates or registration stickers or appointment fees. While there are some nominal fees such as a $1 technology fee, or the transaction fee for the kiosk only, there are no fees for you to complete your required business with NDMV.

"Copycat sites or locations can look very similar to the official NDMV, often showing logos or other NDMV branding. Our primary concern is these sites or locations can cause confusion, especially among seniors or Nevadans whose primary language is not English. People are, in some cases, being charged a lot of money for services we don't charge fees for and can be completed with MyDMV, at a kiosk, or online. We also have the Dash Pass appointment system in our metro offices, allowing people to be served with priority at their scheduled time to complete nearly any transaction," said Smith.

Nevada DMV is sharing ways to protect yourself from incurring unexpected fees:

Stop — Before proceeding with any transaction online, stop and verify you're on the official DMV website. The website of the Nevada DMV is http://www.dmvnv.com.

Check — Ensure you see the language "Official Website of the State of Nevada" on the site. If you still have questions about the authenticity of the site, you can call the NDMV's call center toll free at 877-368-7828.

It's estimated 50-84 percent of transactions currently being completed for fees through third-party services could be completed for free through http://www.dmvnv.com or other official NDMV alternative services.

"Learn what you can do online or even at a kiosk before paying a fee through another site or making a trip to a DMV office. Many of our most popular services such as completing a vehicle registration or renewal, temporary moving permits, and more can be done without a trip to the office," said Smith.

Finally, if you do need to visit a DMV office, schedule a "Dash Pass" appointment online. Appointments feature expedited check-in lines and priority service.