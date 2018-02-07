Nevada gaming officials to continue Wynn investigation

Steve Wynn may have resigned as CEO of Wynn Resorts but the head of Nevada's Gaming Control Board says that won't end the investigation into his conduct.

Wynn resigned amid allegations of a history of sexual misconduct with employees of his resorts. But he continued to deny the allegations saying he was resigning because of "the environment this has created — one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts."

In a one sentence statement, Control Board Chairman Becky Harris said the board will continue its investigation into the allegations surrounding Wynn.

The story broke Jan. 26 when the Wall Street Journal reported a number of women have accused Wynn of harassing or assaulting them — including one woman who was reportedly paid $7.5 million to settle allegations he forced her to have sex with him.

Wynn has continued to maintain the allegations are a campaign led by his ex-wife, who he's in litigation with over control of the company they both have major investments in.

Last month, Wynn resigned as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.

Harris was named chairman of the control board in January just two weeks before the Wall Street Journal story. She's gaming control's first female chairman.