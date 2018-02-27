Nevada Gov. Sandoval to talk school safety with superintendents

Gov. Brian Sandoval says he will convene a meeting with Nevada's school district superintendents to discuss school safety.

"Ensuring the safety of our children in the classroom and providing campuses that are free from danger for all students, from our youngest scholars to those approaching graduation, is of paramount importance," he said.

The decision follows the National Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C., where governors gathered to discuss campus safety.

He said this meeting will be the beginning "of a frank and honest discussion on safe communities."

He also called for federal action on gun laws.

"I believe wholesale changes to gun laws should be made at the federal level so they are uniform across state lines," he said.

But at the local level, Sandoval said there must be a discussion of how to implement policies that improve school safety. Beyond the discussion with Nevada's 17 school district superintendents, he said the conversation must be expanded to include students, teachers, parents, and faculty. He said that citizen group will make recommendations on possible action from the executive branch and for the 2019 Legislature.

No date has yet been set for the meeting with superintendents.