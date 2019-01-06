Nevada Highway Patrol cracks down on speeding, aggressive driving

More than two-dozen law enforcement agencies are joining this month to crack down on speeding and aggressive driving.

A spokesman said the campaign runs through Jan. 22. Trooper Matt McLaughlin said speeding is considered aggressive driving just as weaving through traffic and passing in emergency lanes or along the shoulder as is failing to yield to other motorists.

He said NHP officers are seeing an increase in reckless and aggressive driving. He said those behaviors put the bad driver and others on the road in danger, especially when road conditions aren't ideal.