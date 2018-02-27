Nevada Highway Patrol gears up for NASCAR weekend

The annual NASCAR race events may be held just in Las Vegas, but NHP is gearing up for a busy weekend of enforcement statewide.

A spokesman said the three NASCAR events are expected to draw Nevadans and tourists from all around the west to the events March 1-4. Those events include the Monster Energy Cup race, the NASCAR Xfinity series and the Camping World Truck Series.

Trooper Matt McLaughlin said drivers all across the state will see enhanced enforcement with more troopers on the Nevada's primary and secondary highways — particularly the U.S. 95 corridor from Oregon through Nevada to Las Vegas and into Arizona.