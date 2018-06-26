Nevada Humane Society calls for cat food donations

Each day, Nevada Humane Society has dozens of cats and kittens arrive at the shelter. This time of year, those numbers are especially high — and right now your help is needed as the supply of cat and kitten food is running critically low.

"This is our busiest time of year for kittens here at Nevada Humane Society," said Betsy Aguiar, community director for NHS. "We have incredible community members who help to foster and care for the kittens, in addition to the plethora of cats we see here at the shelter. One thing these cats and kittens have in common is the need to fill their tummies."

Nevada Humane Society is in desperate need of food for cats and kittens.

Specific food needs include: Canned cat food; canned kitten food; dry (kibble) food for both cats and kittens; Any name brand welcome; NO fish flavors.

There are thousands of kittens that go into Nevada Humane Society's Foster Program each summer — a program that allows them to grow big and strong while being socialized during their first weeks of life in a temporary home. Nevada Humane Society provides foster families with all of the needed supplies — including cat and kitten food. In addition, the increasing number of cats during this time of year adds to the demand for adult food.

If you can help, donations may be delivered daily, between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., in Reno to 2825 Longley Lane. Food can also be shipped via Amazon (use AmazonSmile to benefit us too!) or Chewy.com. Food should be shipped to the Reno location.

Recommended Stories For You

For information about NHS, visit http://www.nevadahumanesociety.org.