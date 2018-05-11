Nevada inmate Robert C. Henry dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) said Friday inmate Robert C. Henry, died at the Regional Medical Facility inside Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Henry, 61, was committed from Churchill County on May 6, 2016. He was serving 38 to 96 months for Attempted Burglary and Forgery. The Carson City Sheriff's Office Coroner responded. An autopsy will be scheduled per NRS 209.3815. Next of Kin have been notified.