Nevada Moves Day is Wednesday

In an effort to get kids to be more active, Carson City School District is participating in Nevada Moves Day next Wednesday.

On March 21, students will be joined by parents, teachers and administrators who will take place in organized walks to schools to promote the benefits of walking and bicycling to school.

Students from Seeliger Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Empire Elementary, and Eagle Valley Middle School will all be recognized for walking or biking to school.

Carson Middle School, Bordewich Bray Elementary, Fremont Elementary and Fritsch Elementary will have staff and/or principals at meeting locations to walk to their school.