Nevada Moves Day is Wednesday
March 16, 2018
Meeting Spots
Bordewich-Bray Elementary: 7:45 to 8:25 a.m.
Start- Governor’s Mansion, 606 Mountain Street
Start- Carson City Fire Department, 777 Stewart Street
Carson Middle School: 7:30 to 7:45 a.m.
Start- Sunset Part, W. Sunset Way
Fremont Elementary: 7:45 to 8:25 a.m.
Start U.S. Post Office, 1111 Roop Street
Start- Gas Station, 1615 E. 5th Street
Fritsch Elementary: 7:45 to 8:25 a.m.
Start- Corner of N. Ormsby Blvd and Winnie Lane
In an effort to get kids to be more active, Carson City School District is participating in Nevada Moves Day next Wednesday.
On March 21, students will be joined by parents, teachers and administrators who will take place in organized walks to schools to promote the benefits of walking and bicycling to school.
Students from Seeliger Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Empire Elementary, and Eagle Valley Middle School will all be recognized for walking or biking to school.
Carson Middle School, Bordewich Bray Elementary, Fremont Elementary and Fritsch Elementary will have staff and/or principals at meeting locations to walk to their school.
